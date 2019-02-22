Trains delayed due to trade union action

-

Commuting several trains has been delayed this morning (22) due to a trade union action launched by a group of locomotive engine drivers.

The ‘Yal Devi’ train, which was scheduled to set off at 6.35 a.m. from Colombo Fort station and the Matara-bound express train set to leave at 6.30 a.m. from Maradana station were delayed accordingly, the Railway Control Room stated.

However, necessary measures are being implemented to commute other trains as scheduled, the Railway Control Room added.