Lankan woman attempting to smuggle out Kerala Cannabis detained

A Sri Lankan woman has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle out Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 837,000.

She was supposed to leave for Dubai at 6.35 p.m. last evening (21), however, she was detained by a group of Customs officers attached to the BIA, who acted on a tip-off received by the Customs Central Intelligence Unit (CIU).

The contraband weighing 2 kg 94 g was, reportedly, was packed in small parcels and hidden along with several other parcels containing spices.

The suspect is a 48-year-old woman from Akurana, Kandy, who was to leave for Dubai for maid employment.

The contraband and the suspect have been handed over the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA for further investigations.