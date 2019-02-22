Lankan woman attempting to smuggle out Kerala Cannabis detained

Lankan woman attempting to smuggle out Kerala Cannabis detained

February 22, 2019   12:51 pm

-

A Sri Lankan woman has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle out Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 837,000.

She was supposed to leave for Dubai at 6.35 p.m. last evening (21), however, she was detained by a group of Customs officers attached to the BIA, who acted on a tip-off received by the Customs Central Intelligence Unit (CIU).

The contraband weighing 2 kg 94 g was, reportedly, was packed in small parcels and hidden along with several other parcels containing spices.

The suspect is a 48-year-old woman from Akurana, Kandy, who was to leave for Dubai for maid employment.

The contraband and the suspect have been handed over the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories