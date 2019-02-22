-

Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake and US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz have held a discussion which focused on solutions for the possible energy crisis in the near future and placing Sri Lanka in the forefront among the world’s top business entities.

The discussion was held at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Business Development recently.

Minister Karunanayake has said that a crisis that concerns meeting the increasing energy demands is certain and that longstanding solutions for this crisis should be sought immediately.

Sri Lanka has already reached a considerable upgrade by using renewable energies such as solar power and wind, the Minister continued.

Commenting in this regard, the US Ambassador stated that Sri Lanka is ahead of the rest of the countries in the region in providing electricity.

She commended Sri Lanka, as a country in the third world, for heeding the development of infrastructure.

The US Ambassador has expressed her willingness to grant American investments for Sri Lanka to create local employment opportunities without causing damages to the cultural background of the country.

Minister Karunanayake has assured that he intends to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and made an open invitation to the US government to invest in Sri Lanka.