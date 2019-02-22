Petition filed seeking investigation into assault on prison inmates

February 22, 2019   04:17 pm

A writ petition has been filed seeking the Court of Appeal to order the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation into the violent assault on the inmates of Angunakolapelessa Prison.

The petition was filed by Sudesh Nandimal of ‘Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners’.

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale, the Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, Superintendent of Angunakolapelessa Prison and the Commissioner General of Police and three others have been named as the respondent of the petition.

The petitioners have stated that broad information has already been recovered with regard to the assault on the prison inmates.

However, the CID has not conducted a proper investigation into the incident despite the complaint lodged by them, the petitioners have further said.

Accordingly, the petitioners have sought the Appeals Court to order the IGP to launch a broad investigation on the assault.

