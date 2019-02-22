-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered to take up the case filed against State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran over her controversial statement regarding the LTTE organization on 10th of May.

The case was heard before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (22).

The Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) today informed the court that the investigations into the incident have been concluded and relevant reports were subsequently submitted to the Attorney General.

However, the instructions of the Attorney General regarding the reports were not received thus far, the OCPD further said.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate has ordered to take up the case again on 10th of May and ordered the OCPD to inform the court on the Attorney General’s instructions in this regard at the next hearing of the case.