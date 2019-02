-

The body of a 35-year-old man, who had been shot and killed, has been discovered at Araliya Uyana in Pannipitiya this morning (23).

The body with multiple gunshot wounds was found following information received by police at around 11.45 p.m. last night (22).

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Kotahena.

Pannipitiya Police are conducting further investigations.