Accomplice of Kanjipani Imran arrested with drugs

Mohamed Naufer Ali, an accomplice of ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who is in Dubai police custody, has been arrested with drugs at Salamulla in Kolonnawa, police said.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out last night (22) based on information received by the Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

10 grams and 480 milligrams of heroin found in the possession of the suspect were also taken into police custody.

The 50-year-old suspect, Mohamed Naufer Mohamed Ali, is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (23).

He is suspected to be one of the main accomplices of notorious drug trafficker ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who was recently arrested with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai.