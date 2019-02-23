Accomplice of Kanjipani Imran arrested with drugs

Accomplice of Kanjipani Imran arrested with drugs

February 23, 2019   08:18 am

-

Mohamed Naufer Ali, an accomplice of ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who is in Dubai police custody, has been arrested with drugs at Salamulla in Kolonnawa, police said.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out last night (22) based on information received by the Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

10 grams and 480 milligrams of heroin found in the possession of the suspect were also taken into police custody.

The 50-year-old suspect, Mohamed Naufer Mohamed Ali, is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (23).

He is suspected to be one of the main accomplices of notorious drug trafficker ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who was recently arrested with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories