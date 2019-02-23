Kanjipani Imran accomplice who shot Kudu Chuti arrested

-

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a woman identified as ‘Kudu Chuti’ at Melwatte in Maligawatte.

The arrested suspect is identified as Mohamed Naufer Mohamed Ali, a 21-year-old resident of Laksanda Sevana Housing Complex at Salamulla in Kolonnawa.

He was arrested by the STF last night (22) while 10 grams of heroin, 34,000 in cash and a mobile phone found in his possession were also taken into custody.

Police said it has been uncovered that the suspect is an accomplice of organized criminal gang leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who was recently arrested in Dubai with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’.

The suspect has been handed over to the Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) while he is to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Police intend to request detention orders to detain and interrogate the suspect for 7 days.

A woman sustained critical injuries and was hospitalised following a shooting incident inside a house in the Melwatte area in Kotahena on February 14.

Two unidentified gunmen, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had forcibly entered the living room of house and opened fire at her.

The police had identified the injured woman as Asha Faari alias ‘Kudu Chuti’, who had been involved in drug dealing.

It was subsequently uncovered that ‘Kudu Chuti’ was the mistress of ‘Kanjipani Imran’.