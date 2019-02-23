Man clubbed to death inside a police station

-

An individual has been clubbed to death by another person using a metal rod inside the Diyabeduma Police Station in Polonnaruwa.

Police said that the attack had been carried while a police officer was writing down the complaint regarding a personal dispute between the two individuals.

The police emergency hotline service (119) had received a call at around 11.00 p.m. last night regarding a quarrel inside a house in the Attanakadawala area in Diyabeduma, Polonnaruwa.

Accordingly the officers of the Diyabeduma Police Station had gone to the house in question and brought both individuals involved in the dispute back to the police station.

While the police officer was recording statements, one of the men had stepped outside for a moment saying he needed to use the restroom and had returned with a 3-foot metal rod which he then used to attack the other man.

He had repeatedly hit the victim in the head with the blunt object, police said.

The injured man was rushed to the Polonnaruwa Hospital and later transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital, however he had succumbed to injuries before reaching the latter.

The deceased has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of Colombo 12.

The individual who carried out the attack has been arrested while he is said to be a resident of Mahathalakola in Medirigiriya.

He is to be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate.

An extramarital affair involving the victim and the suspect’s wife is believed to have led to the murder.