Another accomplice of Kanjipani Imran arrested

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested another accomplice of notorious organized criminal leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who was recently arrested along with drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Gafoor Mohamed Rizwan, was arrested by the CCD at Jampettah Street in Colombo last night (22).

He was arrested along with approximately one milligram of heroin and a hand grenade, police said.

Information has been uncovered that the suspect is connected to four shootings incidents in 2018, which had caused injuries to several persons.

He is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Rizwan is suspected to be Kanjimani Imran’s main shooter.