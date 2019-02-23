Kiriella guarantees no MPs are using cocaine

-

Minister Lakshman Kiriella says that he can responsibly guarantee that there are no MPs in the current Parliament who use cocaine.

The Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development, who is also the Leader of the House of Parliament, was recently named as the head of a committee appointed by the UNP to inquire into allegations made by State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

Ramanayake had alleged that several MPs and Ministers are using cocaine and that he could provide a list of names. He was summoned by the UNP committee yesterday (22) to provide information.

Speaking at an event in Wattegama today (23), Kiriella said that as politicians they often have to associate with various individuals which also include intellectuals as well as those from different ranks.

He said it is wrong to make accusations against politicians with regard to associating with such diverse people.

However, the minister said that he informed the Prime Minister that the investigations should be handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as serious allegations have been made.