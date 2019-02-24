Sri Lanka supports peaceful resolution of all issues in region - Foreign Minister

-

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana has said that Sri Lanka supported peaceful resolution of all the issues in the region and added that that conflicts and rising tension were not fruitful for anyone.

Talking to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who telephoned his Sri Lankan counterpart, Tilak Marapana said that his country fully supported dialogues for regional peace and stability. He said that Sri Lanka supported peace efforts in the region.

While Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the region, he apprise Tilak Marapana about his letter to the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) over deteriorating situation in India held Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) over deteriorating situation in India held Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign minister conveyed to the UNHCHR deep concerns over the prevailing situation in the occupied valley.

“FM Qureshi writes to UN High Commissioner for Humanrights conveys deep concerns over deteriorating situation of Human Rights Violations in iok use of Pulwama Attack by India as justification for threats and violence against Kashmiris in India,” the spokesman tweeted.

Source: ARY News

-Agencies