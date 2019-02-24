Attempt to develop country as a team failed - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the attempt to work together as a team to develop the country in the recent past had failed.

The Prime Minister points out that, it should be able to work together with any group according to a policy.

At a function held at District Labor Office, Mahiyanganaya, the Prime Minister expressed these views.

He also congratulated the Sri Lankan Cricket team on the recent victory of the Test series against South Africa.