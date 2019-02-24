President honors STF and PNB on Twitter

President honors STF and PNB on Twitter

February 24, 2019   12:05 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena has posted on Twitter honoring the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for seizing the largest heroin haul in Sri Lanka.

The STF and the PNB apprehended the 294 kg 490 g heroin in Kollupitiya, yesterday (23). Reportedly, this is the largest stock of heroin ever seized in Sri Lanka.

On his Tweet honoring the STF and PNB, President Sirisena stated that he will give his complete support for these raids that he considers a noble mission to protect the younger generation.

