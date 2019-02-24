Suspects of heroin raid in Kollupitiya detained till Mar 10

-

The Court has allowed the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) to detain and interrogate the two suspects arrested with the largest haul of heroin until the 10th of March.

The Special Task Force (STF) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) apprehended the 294 kg 490 g heroin in Kollupitiya, yesterday (23). Reportedly, this is the largest stock of heroin ever seized in Sri Lanka.

The two suspects arrested along with the haul of heroin were presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (24).