Person nabbed with 60 turtle eggs

A person has been arrested over possession of 60 turtle eggs, during a search conducted in Wellamadama area in Dondra yesterday (23).

The arrest has been made by the officials of the Gandara Police Station following information provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The suspect who has been identified as a resident of Matara, aged 50, was taken into custody while transferring the turtle eggs to another place.

Gandara Police is conducting further investigation into the incident.