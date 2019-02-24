Person nabbed with 60 turtle eggs

February 24, 2019   04:17 pm

-

A person has been arrested over possession of 60 turtle eggs, during a search conducted in Wellamadama area in Dondra yesterday (23).

The arrest has been made by the officials of the Gandara Police Station following information provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The suspect who has been identified as a resident of Matara, aged 50, was taken into custody while transferring the turtle eggs to another place.

Gandara Police is conducting further investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories