Wife of PS member arrested with firearm and weapons

February 24, 2019   05:37 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the wife of a Pradeshiya Sabha member over the possession of a firearm and illegal knives, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

When officers of the STF conducted a search of the home of a Dehiowita Pradeshiya Sabha member based on a tip-off received by them, they had found a firearm, 9 live ammunition, a sword, 02 illegal knives, and a mobile phone at the place.

The PS member had not been present in the house when the search was conducted and the 44-year-old wife of the said PS member was arrested over the incident.

Avissawella Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

