New coalition will be formed within weeks - Muthuhettigamage

February 24, 2019   07:26 pm

The new coalition party of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be formed within the upcoming weeks, says MP Nishantha Muthuhettigamage.

According to him a name for the new coalition party has already been proposed.

He mentioned this to the media attending a press conference held in Galle.

However, the Chairman of SLPP Prof. G. L. Peiris stated that no final agreement has been arrived at yet, with regard to forming a coalition party between SLPP and SLFP.

