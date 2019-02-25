Evening thundershowers expected from today

-

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over the southern part of the island during the next few days (from today), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces after 2.00p.m.

Several spells of light showers may occur in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Hambantota, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph.