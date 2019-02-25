PM to receive report on Ranjans cocaine allegations

February 25, 2019   08:42 am

The report of the committee probing the allegations levelled by State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake at the parliamentarians for their alleged use of cocaine is slated to be handed over to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (25).

The United National Party had appointed a committee, headed by the Leader of House Minister Lakshman Kiriella, to probe the allegations.

The committee had recorded a statement regarding the allegations from State Minister Ramanayke on Friday (22).

Accordingly, the report prepared by the committee will be handed over to the Prime Minister today.

The Leader of House stated that a copy of the report would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department.

