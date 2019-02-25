Shops in Northern Province closed due to hartal

-

A hartal campaign demanding the expedited search of missing persons and justice for the deceased has been called in the Northern Province today (25).

It was reported that the hartal campaign is organized by the relatives of missing persons concurrently to the commencement of the annual session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for 2019.

Several trade associations have decided to close their shops in Jaffna, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mannar and Mullaitivu have been closed in support of the hartal campaign.

Students of the suburban area in the Northern Province have also, reportedly, refrained from attending to schools due to the hartal campaign.