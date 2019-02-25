-

The son of UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s son has been arrested over a hit-and-run accident which hospitalized the Borella Traffic OIC in Bamabalapitiya, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, who had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police, had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am last morning (24).

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Four other persons, including two passengers of a Prado which arrived with the Defender, have been arrested by the Bambalapitiya Police over the incident.

Reportedly, 07 passengers, including the driver and a female had been traveling on the Defender while 03 passengers had been on the Prado.

The son of UPFA MP Aluthgamage had been a passenger of the Defender and son of renowned businessman Dammika Atigala had been driving the Prado.