Ex-Armyman arrested with firearm and ammo

February 25, 2019   12:15 pm

Balapitiya Police have arrested a man at Batapola area over the possession of a firearm and a stock of ammunition.

The police stated that the suspect had been traveling on a motorcycle when the arrest was made.

Police have seized a T-65 type firearm, a cartridge magazine, and 29 live ammunition on the suspect.

The arrested 31-year-old suspect from Galle is revealed to have been served attached to the Malayadi Army Camp in Jaffna.

He will be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (25). Balapitiya Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

