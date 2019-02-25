Maximum support of Army to suppress organized crimes

-

The maximum support of the army will be rendered to suppress organized crimes, says the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

The Army Commander stated this speaking to the media following an event held in Panadura area.

Responding to a question raised on the role of the army in curbing the underworld, the Army Commander stated that the responsibility of defending the law and order of the country is on the army.

The army is keen on taking actions in this regard and the tri-forces will contribute to this purpose by providing necessary intelligent information to the police, he further said.

The main responsibility in suppressing organized crimes lies with the police and the army would support this in every aspect under a legal frame, the Army Commander further assured.