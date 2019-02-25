Army soldier arrested over extort attempt

-

An army soldier has been arrested for attempting to extort money from a sand-mining businessman by feigning to be a close associate of the commander of Special Task Force (SFT).

The army soldier in question has, reportedly, attempted to extort Rs 500,000 from the businessman in order to allow the operation of the sand-mining business without any obstructions.

He has been arrested by the STF personnel and handed over to the Kuda Oya police station.

The STF has seized two currency notes of Rs 5000 and 12 army uniforms, 47 T-56 live ammunition and a hand grenade in possession of the suspect.