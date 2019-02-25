House of Madushs associate in connection with several crimes raided

February 25, 2019   05:46 pm

Crimes prevention unit of Matara police division has today (25) raided the house of a suspect, who is in connection with the murder of an SLPP Pradeshiya Sabha member in Hakmana and a gem businessman in Kamburupitiya area.

The police officers have recovered several army uniforms, 21 live ammunitions for T-56 rifles, a pair of handcuffs used by the army, several books containing illustrative tutorials on using firearms have been seized from the house in Meepavita area, Kamburupitiya.

The suspect has engaged in the two crimes while serving at the Gemunu Watch of army camp in Sapugaskanda, according to the preliminary investigations of the police.

The 26-year-old suspect also allegedly involved in stealing gems worth Rs 7000 million, the police said. Reportedly, he has fled his residence and the camp he had been serving at.

Interrogations into the other suspects of the murder of the PS member, who are currently in remand custody, have revealed more information on this army soldier and that the murders were led by the drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’.

The father of the suspect, aged 53, has been arrested along with the haul and he is to be produced before the court tomorrow (26).

Crimes prevention unit of Matara police division is leading further investigations into apprehending the suspect.

