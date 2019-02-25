Driver of OIC hit-and-run case remanded; seven suspects bailed

-

The Driver of the defender involved in the hit-and-run case which injured the Borella Traffic OIC has been remanded until the 11th of March, as per the order of Colombo Additional Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara.

Seven others, who were arrested over the incident, including the son of MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, have been granted bail with two sureties of Rs 500,000 on each suspect.

The judge had decided to take up the case within closed courts and accordingly, the courtroom was closed off for everyone including journalists.

Eight persons including a female were arrested by the Bambalapitiya police in connection with the hit-and-run case that knocked down the Borella Traffic OIC at Bambalapitiya.

Four persons traveling on the Defender, and three others, who had been traveling on a Prado jeep which arrived with the Defender, had been taken into custody of the police. They were produced before Aluthkade No 03 Magistrate’s Court today (25).

The Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, who had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police, had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am last morning (24).

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Following investigations, eight persons, including the son of UPFA Mahindananda Aluthgamage, were taken into custody over the incident.

The driver of the defender a 27-year-old named Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Navidu Omesh Ratnayake from Malabe and the owner of the Defender, a 27-year-old named Ranchigoda Arachchige Visitha Sri Wijesekara from Colombo 03, were arrested by the Bambalapitiya Police.

Three persons who had been passengers on the Defender have also been arrested. The arrestees are Kanishka Banda Aluthgamage (26), Sesitha Randeepa Gunadasa (28) and a female named Vindya Vishwabhashini Weerasinghe (27).

The owner of a Prado (NW CAX-7557), which was also at the scene of the accident with the Defender, and two other passengers on it were arrested over the incident. The owner, who drove the Prado, Duminda Sudammika Attygala (28), and passengers Kiran Matthew Dannish (23) and Hewage Dulanjana Chamara Dabare (28), were arrested accordingly.

Bambalapitiya police are conducting further investigations.