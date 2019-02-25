Four Sri Lankans dead in accident in Oman

-

Four Sri Lankan expatriates in Oman have died in a road accident in Jebel Akhdar, reported Oman media.

Seven Sri Lankans - two adults and five children - were on a weekend trip when the mishap happened. The group comprised the father, mother and their three children along with two other children.

Afaaf Ahamed Zakee (Y4) and Nawal Ahamed Zakee (Y9), students of Sri Lankan School Muscat (SLSM) and their mother died in the accident. The father and son are being treated at Nizwa Hospital.

Faiq Ahamed Muazaam (Y1), another student of SLSM was killed in the accident too. Another student of SLSM is being treated at Khoula Hospital.

Nirmala Liyanage, the principal, Sri Lankan School Muscat, said that the school was closed on Sunday to condole the deaths. “A memorial ceremony is planned in the premises at 7.30am on Monday for all students and staff.”

Roy Lasantha, general secretary, Sri Lankan Social Club, said, “The entire Sri Lankan community is in a state of shock.”

He added that though the cause of the accident is being investigated, it is speculated that the father who was driving encountered a brake problem leading to the accident.

Source: Muscat Daily

-Agencies