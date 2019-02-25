I will create a strong country in near future - Mahinda

-

The Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he believes he will be able to create a strong country in the near future.

He stated this attending a opening ceremony held in Koggala today (25).

He points out that during the recent past, over 500,000 youth lost their jobs and that it is evident from the Central Bank report.

This situation has arisen due to the collapse of the country’s economy and this situation should be changed, Rajapaksa further said.

A private garment factory built in the Koggala Free Zone in Galle was declared open by the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa, today.