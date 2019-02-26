Youth files complaint at Police Commission against Sajith

-

A youth has lodged a complaint at the Police Commission claiming that he was requested by a secretary of Minister Sajith Premadasa, via the Police Superintendent (SP) of Tangalle Division, to plant an illegal item on the vehicle of MP D. V. Chanaka.

He was instructed to commit this deed in order to gain employment at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, said the youth.

Reportedly, a youth named Ajith Lakmal, a resident of Dagonna, Negombo, had lodged a complaint with the Police Commission via an affidavit, today (25).

According to the affidavit, when the said youth was preparing to leave for foreign employment, the SP in charge of the Tangalle Division had promised him with an employment opportunity at the Ministry of Minister Sajith Premadasa.

However, as per the affidavit, a Secretary of Minister Premadasa has requested the youth, through the relevant SP, to plant an illegal item on the vehicle of MP D. V. Chanaka, in order to receive employment.

The lawyer of Ajith Lakmal says that the youth had declined the request and when he had arrived at the Police Commission at around 12.30 pm today, to lodge a complaint, the police had obstructed him.