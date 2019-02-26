Showers likely to enhance in South-western areas

-

The showery condition is likely to enhance over South-western part of the island, particularly in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces, during today (26) and tomorrow (27), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00p.m.

Very Heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Central provinces and in Kegalle, Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Light showers may occur in Southern coastal areas in the morning too.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Hambantota, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be north-easterly or easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph elsewhere in the sea areas around the island.