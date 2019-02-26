The commission probing corruption in govt to investigate 2 serious complaints

February 26, 2019   10:13 am

Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 2015 to 2018 has decided to receive complaints until March 07.

It is reported that the Commission has received 150 complaints so far.

The Commission has decided to investigate two serious complaints regarding a financial fraud committed at the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited and the irregularities occurred during a contract offered by a group of Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha members.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has also lodged a complaint at this Commission.

GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthgamage said that they intend to file several more complaints regarding corruption and irregularities occurred at the Ministry of Health.

