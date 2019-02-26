Traffic on Kaduwela-Biyagama road restricted

Vehicular traffic on the road from Kaduwela to Biyagama will be restricted from today (26) until the 02nd of March, stated the Police.

This decision has been taken in order to facilitate reparation activities of the Kaduwela Bridge on the Kaduwela-Biyagama road.

Accordingly, the road will be closed off from 10 pm to 5 am every day from the 26th of February to the 02nd of March.

According to the Police, motorists can use the flyover on the expressway as an alternative route.

