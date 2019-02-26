Gold biscuits worth Rs 3 million seized at BIA

-

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling in four gold biscuits by hiding them inside the belt he was wearing.

The suspect, who had arrived at the airport from India at around 12.45 p.m. yesterday (25), was held by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.

The 49-year-old suspect is a resident of Kotahena area in Colombo. He is a business assistant who often travels abroad for his employer.

The contraband, each gold biscuit weighing 100g, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 million, the Acting Customs Media Spokesperson stated.

The Customs officers are further investigating the incident.