Tipper-bus collision kills one; injures eight

February 26, 2019   12:11 pm

One person has died while eight others sustained injuries in a collision between a luxury bus and a tipper truck that took place in Mankulam early this morning (26).

The deceased has been identified as the conductor of the Jaffna-bound bus.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Mankulam Base Hospital and Kilinochchi General Hospital.

It was reported that the bus had collided against the tipper truck which was parked on the roadside.

Mankulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

