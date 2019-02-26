Cops raid two brothels in Mount Lavinia; arrest 6 women

-

Officers of the Mount Lavinia Anti-Vice Squad have carried out raids at two brothels within the Mount Lavinia police division and arrested a total of six women.

A brothel operating under the guise of an Ayurvedic massage center at Station Road in Mount Lavinia was raided, on a search warrant obtained from court, at around 6.30 p.m. yesterday (25).

Police arrested a woman who had served as the manager of the center and two other women who are suspected of engaging in prostitution.

The arrested suspects are aged 39, 31 and 28 while they are resident Monaragala, Hokandara and Panadura.

Meanwhile a raid was also carried out at around 6.20 p.m. yesterday at another brothel operating under the guise of an Ayurvedic massage center located on College Avenue, Mount Lavinia.

Executing a search warrant obtained from court, police officers raided the establishment and arrested three women including its manager.

The arrested suspects aged 30 and 39 are residents of Ragama, Pallebedda and Dambulla.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate today (26).