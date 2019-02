-

UPDATE: (3.08 p.m.) - Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed for traffic due to a protest march by HNDE students.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to the protest march.

Heavy traffic congestion is reported around Punchi Borella area due to a protest march.

The students of the Institute of Higher National Diploma in Engineering (HNDE) have organized the protest march.