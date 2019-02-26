Six arrested over OIC hit-and-run case released on bail

-

Six persons, including the son of MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, arrested over the hit-and-run case which injured the Borella Traffic OIC, has been released after fulfilling their bail conditions.

Seven of the suspects of the case, including the son of MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, were granted bail with two sureties of Rs 500,000 on each suspect, yesterday (25).

The Driver of the defender involved in the accident was remanded until the 11th of March, as per the order of Colombo Additional Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara.

The Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, who had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police, had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am last morning (24).

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Eight persons including a female were arrested by the Bambalapitiya police in connection with the hit-and-run case that knocked down the Borella Traffic OIC at Bambalapitiya.