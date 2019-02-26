-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a committee to probe the tender procedure of the standard tender procedure for the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The committee was appointed at the Cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (26).

President Sirisena has called for a committee report on the tender procedure of the power plant by next week.

Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama, Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake and Non-Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Harsha de Silva have been appointed as the members of the committee.

Meanwhile, Minister Karunanayake has stated that the construction of LNG power plants should be expedited as it could help reduce the electricity bills from five percent.