Singer Chalaka Chamupathi hospitalized in road accident

February 26, 2019   03:55 pm

The son of late singer Milton Perera, popular singer Chalaka Chamupathi has been hospitalized following a motor accident, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The accident has happened early this morning (26) on the Colombo-Kaduwela main road.

A vehicle arriving from Kaduwela had veered off road due to high speed and fallen into a stream nearby, near Hewagama area on Avissawella Old Road.

This vehicle has been identified to the vehicle the singer had been traveling on.

Biyagama Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

