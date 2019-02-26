-

The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the decision of the Sri Lankan Government to return more land to its rightful owners, and to establish an Office for Reparations to compensate war victims.

Addressing the 40th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday (25), UK’s Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad also encouraged Sri Lanka to implement in full the commitments made to the UNHRC in order to ensure long-term reconciliation.

“Finally, to end on a more positive note, we welcome the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka to return more land to its people, and to establish an Office for Reparations and we encourage them to implement in full the commitments made to this Council to secure long-term reconciliation,” he said.

The Minister of State for the UN, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, during his speech, confirmed the UK will be standing for re-election to the UN’s Human Rights Council in 2020.

He said: “The UK remains committed to strengthening human rights, both at home and abroad. We remain committed to justice, accountability, and the rules based international system. And we remain committed to this Council. That is why we are seeking re-election next year, for the 2021-2023 term.”

“And it is why we will continue to speak up for the oppressed and the persecuted….. to champion freedom of the media, freedom of religion or belief and an end to sexual violence…..”