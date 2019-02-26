Army Corporal arrested with T-56 gun and ammo

-

A Corporal of the Sri Lanka Army has been arrested by the officers of the Elpitiya Anti-Corruption Unit over the possession of a T-56 type firearm.

The arrest has been made at Kahatapitiya area on Aluthwala-Batawala road, when a motorcycle which sped on without heeding police orders, was searched.

Officers have found a T-56 firearm, 28 T-56 live ammunition, a cartridge magazine, 02 face masks, part of an Army uniform and a water bottle.

According to the officials of the Elpitiya Anti-Corruption Unit, the arrested suspect is serving as a Corporal at the Kohuwala Army Camp.

The police suspect that the arrestee from Atabagasmulla area in Galle has brought the firearm to commit a crime.

The suspect arrested on the 24th February has been produced before Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court this evening (26), following interrogation at the Batapola police.