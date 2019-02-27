Armoury of Southern Province SIU sealed over Rathgama murders

-

The armoury of the Southern Province Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been sealed over the abduction and murder of the two businessmen in Rathgama area.

SP Gayanga Marapana of Matara police division, speaking to Ada Derana, stated that two police officers of Matara police station have been assigned for 24-hour special security of the sealed armoury.

It was reported that no information on the use of firearms for the murder of the two businessmen has been uncovered thus far.

However, if any suspicion regarding the armoury of the SIU arises with regard to the two murders, the firearms stored in would be sent over to the Department of Government Analyst for further investigations, SP Marapana said.

Meanwhile, several more bone fragments were recovered today (27), at the location where remains of the two businessmen were purportedly burned.

Walasmulla Magistrate Suranga Munasinghe, who carried out an inquest at the location, has ordered to submit the bone fragments to the Government’s Analyst.

The CID yesterday (25) found the vehicle allegedly used to transfer the remains of the two businessmen to Walasmulla area to be burned.

The parents of Manjula Asela, one of the two deceased businessmen, had reported to the Rathgama police station today, complying with a summon regarding a telephone call which allegedly attempted to extort money from them.