CCTV: Extortionist assaulted by shop owners

February 27, 2019   10:11 am

A person, who attempted to extort money from a shop which sells watches on Main Street Galle, has been assaulted by the shop keepers.

The assault which took place last evening (26), had been recorded on a CCTV camera positioned inside the shop.

Reportedly, the relevant person had constantly extorted money from shops in Galle. He had attempted to extort money from the said watch shop by threatening the shop owners with a knife when the shop owners had assaulted the man.

The injured extortionist has been admitted to the Karapitiya Base hospital for treatment and Galle Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

