Amendments to two Cabinet Ministerial portfolios

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued announcing the amendments of the scope and functions of the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media.

Reportedly, the ministerial portfolio was amended as Minister of Finance and non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media to be implemented with effect from 22nd of February.

Mass media-related functions and affairs, departments, statutory boards and state corporations, previously held under the purview of the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, have been assigned to the non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media.

The Department of Government Information, Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation, the Independent Television Network Limited and the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited were accordingly appointed under the non-Cabinet Ministry of Mass Media.

On February 22, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene was sworn in as the non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media.

Meanwhile, the Rural Revival Fund and ‘Jana Diriya’ Fund have been assigned under the non-Cabinet Minister of Special Areas Development.