HRCSL launched investigation into Rathgama murders

February 27, 2019   11:25 am

Investigations have been launched into the abduction and murder of the two businessmen in Rathgama area, says the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

According to the Commission, the investigations were commenced by the Matara Regional Office of the HRCSL, without a complaint.

The Commission mentioned that no complaint has been lodged with regard to the abduction and murder of the two businessmen thus far.

A separate investigation would commence into the incident if any party decides to file a complaint in this regard, the HRCSL stated.

