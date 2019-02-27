Opposition will reject new Counter Terrorism Act - Ranjith De Zoysa

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Ranjith De Zoysa says that the Opposition would strongly object to the new Counter Terrorism Act, which is to be presented to the Parliament in the near future.

He said that the decision was taken at a meeting held last night (25) to discuss the protests to be organized against the new Counter Terrorism Act and other actions of the government.

The leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa held has also joined the meeting held at the official residence of MP De Zoysa.

This Counter Terrorism Act would bring forth massive repression in the society, the parliamentarian stated.

Meanwhile, MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena commented that a meeting, headed by the Opposition Leader, is scheduled to be held on 8th March in Kandy.