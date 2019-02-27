Indian national arrested over VIP assassination plot acquitted

-

The Indian national arrested in connection with investigations into the alleged VIP assassination plot has been acquitted and released.

Mersalin Thomas was acquitted over the charges in the case by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up for hearing today (27).

Meanwhile former DIG of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) Nalaka de Silva was further remanded until March 06.

Thomas was arrested in September last year following a complaint by Namal Kumara, who claimed he was representing the Anti-Corruption Force, and who had alleged a plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The Indian national while at Namal Kumara’s home has allegedly revealed that he was aware of a plot to kill the President, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members.

However, Thomas had later told the court that he is innocent and that an attempt was being made to frame him.

Thomas said in a written statement that he is innocent and had been under detention for a number of days and as a result his health had deteriorated.

A spokesman for the Indian High Commission had stated that upon hearing the news, the Indian Commission took immediate measures to conduct a background check on the said Indian national, despite the limited information provided to them by Sri Lankan authorities.

Preliminary reports of this investigation have revealed that the said individual has had a history of mental disturbances since 2000.