Rathgama businessmen murders: court issues travel ban on 5 cops

February 27, 2019   01:38 pm

The Galle Magistrate’s Court today issued overseas travel bans on 5 police constables attached to the Southern Province Special Investigation Unit, who are evading the CID over the abduction and murder of two businessmen from Rathgama.

The CID had requested the court to issue the travel bans on suspicion that the police constables who are evading the investigators could flee the country.

The court also instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to submit 7 items recognised as evidence in the case and the mobile phone belonging to one of the arrested suspects, IP Kapila Nishantha, to the Government Analyst’s Department for examination.

Meanwhile the court further remanded the two police officers, IP Kapila Nishantha and a sub-inspector of Southern Province Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who were arrested in connection with the murders, until March 13.

 

