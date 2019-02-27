Navy recovers body of person drowned in Aththanagalu Oya

-

Sri Lanka Navy launched a diving operation in search of a person drowned at the Aththanagalu Oya yesterday (26).

Accordingly, the Navy managed to recover the dead body of the person this morning (27).

On receipt of information to the Naval Headquarters from the Seeduwa Police about a person missing after drowning near the bridge of Kotugoda, a diving team of 06 naval personnel attached to the Western Naval Command was promptly rushed to the location.

After a strenuous effort, the Navy divers managed to find the dead body lying underwater.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the Seeduwa Police for onward investigation.